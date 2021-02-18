Uou now have a chance to sign up for a covid-19 vaccine if you're 18 or older through a new Minnesota department of health site.
Minnesota Covid-19 Vaccine Connector
"*h says anyone 18 or older can use it at no cost and without any time restrictions for signing up.
To register you'll fill out a questionnaire..
You'll then wait until you're eligible to receive the covid-19 vaccine
at which point mdh will notify you of vaccine opportunities in your area and how to schedule an appointment.
There are many other ways to also get in line for a vaccine
olmsted county public health..
Olmsted medical center along with mayo clinic encourage those eligible to take advantage of them all.
I think i'd encourage the public to take any avenue they can to get the vaccine.
our access to vaccines is pretty limited we just have 2,935 doses so that's obviously not going to go far so i think it's totally fine for people to put their name on the vaccine connector or other locations to maybe have another chance to get the vaccine.
If you're currently eligible and contacted about a different opportunity to get vaccinated
You don't need to sign up if you've already received the vaccine..
Are previously registered for the state's pilot program or the community vaccination program.