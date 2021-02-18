Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, February 18, 2021

Minnesota Covid-19 Vaccine Connector

Credit: KIMT
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Minnesota Covid-19 Vaccine Connector
Minnesota Covid-19 Vaccine Connector

Uou now have a chance to sign up for a covid-19 vaccine if you're 18 or older through a new Minnesota department of health site.

, freelancers, you now have a chance to sign up for a covid?

"* 19 vaccine if you're 18 or older through a new minnesota department of health site.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live to walk through the logistics..

And take a look at how area health care providers are responding to the new sign up option.

Jessica.

Amy?

"* taking a look at my screen ?

"* this is what the "vaccine connector" registration site looks like.

M?

"*d?

"*h says anyone 18 or o can use it at no cost and without any time restrictions for signing up.

To register you'll fill out a questionnaire..

Then receive an email confirmation once your sign?

"*up is complete.

You'll then wait until you're eligible to receive the covid?

"*19 vaccine ?

"* at whi point mdh will notify you of vaccine opportunities in your area and how to schedule an appointment.

There are many other ways to also get in line for a vaccine ?

"* olmsted couny public health..

Olmsted medical center along with mayo clinic encourage those eligible to take advantage of them all.

I think i'd encourage the public to take any avenue they can to get the vaccine.

&lt; our access to vaccines is pretty limited we just have 2,935 doses so that's obviously not going to go far so i think it's totally fine for people to put their name on the vaccine connector or other locations to maybe have another chance to get the vaccine.> m?

"*d?

You're currently eligible and contacted about a different opportunity to get vaccinatedyo.

Live in rochester?

"* jessica bringe thank you jessica.

You don't need to sign up if you've already received the vaccine..

Are previously registered for the state's pilot program or the community vaccination program.

You might like