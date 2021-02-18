Congressman LaMalfa urging bipartisan tax relief for unemployment insurance recipients

Northern California Congressman, Doug LaMalfa, sent a letter to House and Senate leaders urging bipartisan action, to ease the burden of taxes on those who received unemployment benefits.

The republican congressman says that many of the nearly 44 million americans filing for unemployment last year ... were unaware those benefits are considered taxable income he says that quote "no american who lost his or her job because of covid... should suffer the additional unexpected burden of having their unemployment benefits taxed."

Lamalfa proposes that the irs could waive failure to pay penalties..

And congress could create a refundable tax credit ... equal to the value of taxes owed on unemployment benefits collected in