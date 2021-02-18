State Vs School District Decision To Reopen Schools

The Minnesota senate today passed a bill to limit the governor's authority to close schools during the pandemic.

Republican legislators discussed the bill in a virtual news conference leading up to that vote.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto sat in on that news conference and joins us live now in rochester... samantha what was the focus of the republicans today?

Amy, the g?

"*o?

"*p controlled senate passed the bill 40 to 27 today.

It would allow local school districts to decide how to conduct student instruction during any future emergencies.

Republician senator carla nelson ?

"* authored the bill *- saying it's about doing what is best for students.

According to a senate press release ?

"* the bill says the governor may not use peacetime emergency powers to issue any order or to authoritize the commissioner of education to alter school schedules, curtail school activities or order schools closed.

Instead ?

"* he can only advise and consult.

Senator nelson says schools should make the decision based on individual needs in their "it's just not possible for the governor?

"* to unilaterally make one decision that fits all of the schools in all of our 87 counties with all of their different needs."

Research from the c?

"*d?

"*c p to evidence that schools pose minimal risk in spreading the coronavirus.

The vote was largely symbolic ?

"* ?

"* just week the democratic?

"* controlled house rejected a similar proposal.

Thank you samantha.

Continuing with samantha's observation?

"*?

"*?

"*?

"* t the bill today was largely along party lines.

Four democrats and two independents