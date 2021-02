House Panel Hearing: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Grills Tenev on Housekeeping

Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.

14th District) opens questioning by grilling Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev about bookkeeping and risk assessment.

She also asked whether or not Robinhood would be willing to pay its customers after the GameStop/Reddit fallout.