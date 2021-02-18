Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces Vaccine Shipments Delayed Because Of Snow Storms In Other States

The governor specifically referenced the tens of thousands of Moderna vaccines currently sitting in a FedEx warehouse as a result of the bad weather.
Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3doQZhp
The governor specifically referenced the tens of thousands of Moderna vaccines currently sitting in a FedEx warehouse as a result of the bad weather.
Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3doQZhp
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has threatened to move a pop-up vaccination clinic that his state has set up in an affluent..
During a news conference at The Villages, the governor said doses will increase from had been 266,000 a week to 307,000 this week..