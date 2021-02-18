Woman accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend

He later died from his injuries.

A woman is charged with manslaughter after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend on Dudley Avenue in Utica.

A utica man is dead -- stabbed in the chest -- alledly byhis sa police were called to 1021 dudley avenue just before noon yesterday to find the victim unresponsive at the bottom of a stairwell.

Jose compres-matos was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say an argument with girlfriend, natalie sanchez ramierz got physical.

That led sanchez ramierz to stab him in the chest.

She's in the oneida county jail tonight, charged with manslaughter.

