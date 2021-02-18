COVID-19 and the dentist

And worthwhile.

Many dentists around the country are worried about what they may see "after" the pandemic.

On news 10's first at five... we told you many dentists have seen a drop in patients.

Now...you'll hear about what many dentists are worried for what's to come "post-pandemic".

News 10's bri shackelford explains.

Dentists have had to take more safety measures to help you feel comfortable when getting your routine check-up.

This includes the holler family dentistry here in terre haute.

[take pkg incue: "dr. jess holler..... outcue: ...when its scheduled."

Duration:1:16] pk} dr. jess holler.with holler family dentistry.tells me before the pandemic.they were already following all health protocols.

They've added more measures to ensure you're safe when getting your routine cleanings.

Such as adding more ventilation systems.cleaning more than ever before...and limiting patients in the waiting room.

But.holler tells me even with all the safety measures taking place.he's still not seeing very many people.

"we are doing everything in our power to not only protect them, but my staff needs to feel safe as well."

Dr. holler says with patients not coming in and getting their oral health checked out.they could be putting themselves in more danger.

He tells me your mouth directly correlates to your overall health.

Dr. holler says this is because the mouth is the gateway to the entire body.

He tells me...he's worried about seeing more gum diseases...and gum-related problems come post-pandemic.

"inflammation in the body is what's hard on the body.

And their body has to work to fight that.

And that's what lowers the immune system is when you're fighting inflammation in your own body."

He tells me the best thing you can do to make sure you're dental health is staying in the best shape possible.

Is seeing a dentist for your regular clean-up when it's scheduled.

Dr. holler gave tips on how you can make sure your oral health is in the best shape until your appointment.

He says you should brush twice a day..use a peroxide rise.......and make sure you floss.

Patrece,