Local radio station works to help St. Jude's Children Hospital

(WTHI) - A Terre Haute radio station is hosting a radiothon to help fight childhood cancer.

Studies show the survival rate for childhood cancer is at 80 percent.

Local radio stations say it's because of people like "you" donating to help with research.

Hi-99 in terre haute is hosting a radiothon "right now" all to help "saint jude's childrens hospital".

The radio station's radiothon will be going on today "and" tomorrow.

Hi 99 says they're glad they've been able to do this for 31 years.

"everybody... everybody has been effected by cancer in some way.

So, those research dollars that we're giving to st jude, it's really helping adult cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

" if you'd like to help...there "is" still time.

You can pick up the phone and call hi-99 right now until 7.... or from 6 in the morning until 6 tomorrow night.

That number is on the bottom of your screen.

It's