The Illinois Budget

Illinois is in a difficult financial position.

If changes don't happen soon...the state could see more problems develop in the near future.

News 10's hannah follman is live in our newsroom... she has more on the state's current economic status... and what the situation will look like going forward.... today i spoke with the the senior director of budget and tax research at the illinois policy institute.

Experts at the institute discussed the state's current economic problem and how it can be fixed going forward.

On wednesday...illinois governor j-b pritzker proposed a 42 billion dollar budget plan for fiscal year 20-22.

Some experts believe pritzker's proposed plan will only help illinois' economy in the short- term.

[notes:] "it sort of muddles through it relies on gimmicks like deferring costs, delaying borrowing, seeping money from other state funds but it really is sort of a bandaid budget for illinois as proposed."

The state's bill backlog, or the total amount of unpaid bills for the state, is at one of its lowest points in recent years.

But schuster says this may not last for long..

Experts at the illinois policy institute predict illinois could reach a bill backlog of up to 33 billion dollars over the next five years.

This is by far the highest the state has seen on record.

"a number like that scares people and it should" illinois has not had a balanced budget in over 20 years.

Shuster said the state needs to focus on three big long term structural changes to make the state's economy thrive again.

Those include pension reform, school district efficiency and budgeting for results.

That means focusing spending based on more data and evidence.

He believes this can save the state several billion dollars.

"those 3 ideas would entirely close the deficit without any federal aid."

The state is expected to receive a 7.5 billion dollar relief package from the federal government in the near future.

This will primarily go toward paying off current bill backlog and getting the economy back on track.

Pritzker's proposed budget will go before the legislature in the coming weeks.

The final plan has to pass through both the house and the senate by may 31st.