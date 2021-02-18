MSDH reports 134 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths

Today, the Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 134 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths with one new death in Stone County.

- today, the mississippi state- department of health is - reporting 134 new coronavirus - cases and 7 new deaths as of- 3p.m.

- - yesterday, with one new death i- stone county.

Msdh has stated - that they will have limited - covid-19 reporting today- as they work to restore their - website after power loss.

- the statewide total stands at - 289,532 cases and 6,531 deaths.- - - - here's a look at the cases by - county in our area.

- hancock county has 3,355 cases- - - - and 73 deaths.

Harrison county- is at 16,241 total cases and 26- deaths.

- - - - jackson county has 12,305 cases- and 215 deaths.

- stone county has 1,695 cases an- now 29 deaths.- - - - george county has 2,276 cases - and 45 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- 4,010 total cases and now 126 - - deaths.

-