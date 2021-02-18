Salt On Roads Impacting Cars

Grace Campbell is live after talking with a body shop about the toll salt can take on your vehicle.

Elevation are still very icy right now.

Ahead of the winter weather - aldot and other agencies pre-treated the roads to try and keep them from getting too icy.

And even though those chemicals keep the roads safer - they can cause some issues with your car.

Waay 31's grace campbell is live after talking with a body shop about the toll they can take on your vehicle.

Most of the roads i've driven on in huntsville today are now clear from snow and ice.

A big part of that is because it warmed up, but another reason is because of aldot and other agencies pretreating the roads earlier this week.

The salt and chemicals used to pretreat the roads may be good at melting ice - but they can also corrode the undercarriage in your cars if left there for awhile.

Luckily our cars don't experience this exposure too often but the manager of rod's custom body shop suggests getting you car cleaned when you can.

It's definitely something you should get off if you get a chance, but i don't think it's going to be something to make your frame fall in half."

Batt said it's not something to worry about right away.

Reporting live in huntsville, grace campbell, waay 31