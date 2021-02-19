How Minnesota’s Back-To-School Plan Compares To Neighboring States

Gov.
Walz is urging all schools to offer some sort of in-person learning by March 8, so how doesn’t Minnesota’s plan compare to other states?
Caroline Cummings reports (2:09) WCCO 4 News At 5 - Feb.
18, 2021
Gov.
Walz is urging all schools to offer some sort of in-person learning by March 8, so how doesn’t Minnesota’s plan compare to other states?
Caroline Cummings reports (2:09) WCCO 4 News At 5 - Feb.
18, 2021
Andy Beshear joined other governors in a PSA encouraging people to get the coronavirus vaccine