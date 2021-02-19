Good Word: Lorraine Powers

Chip Chapman shares the story of Lorraine Powers and her years of service teaching kids in the South Pittsburg area how to read.

Chip chapman ron, i during february of lack history, but we all hear a lot of really inspiring stories from all across the country, but one you may not of heard of.

It's from our own backyard, and i wanted to share with you the story of mrs. lorraine how was rain was one of the most beloved figures you could ever fight anywhere, even in a small town and her small-town was south pittsburg lorraine's career includes bein the very first african-american female police officer ever hired by the city.

She also worked as a city clerk, but as you might expect her true heartfelt passion was teaching kids to read at south pittsburg elementary.

So much so in fact, she started a nonprofit group to eliminate illiteracy and help kids with their homework.

She told the spec magazine when the honored her.

She taught her own children that if you can read, you can go anywhere and do anything.

Sadly we lost lorrain power/fall at age 93.

You want to thank though the sequatchie valley electric cooperative sharing her stories and pictures.

