Blood Type O & Covid 19

Do people with the blood type O have better odds of avoiding Covid-19?

A new study suggests people with the blood type o may have a lower risk of covid-19 infection.

News 12's joeli poole spoke with a local physician who says this may be true.

Recent studies from the new england journal of medicine suggest that those who have blood type 0 may have a lower risk of contracting the covid-19 virus and a reduced likelihood of severe outcomes when compared to those with type a.

But how much truth is there to this observation?

Anderson " it is true.

There is some precedence to this there are other conditions that can be better or worse depending on your blood type.

Blood type is an indication of your genetic makeup and a lot of things can be affected by that.

They have seen an association of blood type o being less likely to get infected and you are more likely to have a mild case when you do get infected."

These studies add evidence that there may be an association between blood types and vulnerability to covid-19; however, local physicians say additional research is needed to better understand why that is and what it means.

Anderson "it's still not completely understood.

It doesn't mean you cannot get infected.

It doesn't mean that it is impossible if you have that blood type to not get really sick.i would caution people until we understand it better.

It doesn't give you a pass to go out and just say who cares about covid."

Health care providers say that even though this news may be reassuring to those who have blood type o, it is important that they still follow all cdc guidelines and consider the covid-19 vaccination.

