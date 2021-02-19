Snow, icy roads cause busy day for Huntsville body shops

Situation!

Those are just a few of the dozens of crashes we've seen across the region after ice - snow - and now slush on the road.

Waay 31's grace campbell joins us live in huntsville.

She reached out to auto body shops about what they're seeing.

I called over 10 body shops just here in huntsville.

And almost every single one of them told me they're already seeing so many accidents from this weeks weather.

The people i spoke with said they normally see fewer cars but with more extensive damage.

But the manager of rods custom body shop told me they're now seeing a lot of cars with little fender bender type of damage.

Kane batt says the weather is also making the turn around time much slower than usual.

With this many accidents, it creates a long time to turn everything around because logistically there's issues with parts, and all sorts of things.

Not only is the customer affected, the people that get the parts to fix the cars are affected as well.

So, it is much slower right now because of the snow."

Batt said it's good they haven't seen many terrible accidents from this weather.

Reporting live in huntsville, grace campbell waay