Winter storm causes power outages in Limestone County

County.

Right now - the limestone county e-m-a says about 35- hundred people are without power.

Waay 31's bridget divers joins us live with a look at how they're working to get electric service restored on what is shaping up to be another frigid night.

Dan, najahe crews are making progress.

They're working hard to get the power back on after a very busy week.

Tonight's freezing weather could hamper that work.

We've already seen several reports of power lines falling today due to ice.

Utility crews worry more trees and lines could fall in tonight's sub-freezing weather.

"the thing with power outages is you know you liable to have the ground saturated, all the weight on the trees still.

We're liable to have something tonight.

Cars slide off road and hit a light pole or anything so, it's hard to predict when they will have them all back in service.

But they're really working hard to get them all back in service."

Now daly told me the snowstorm last night had a bigger impact on the western part of the county -- closer to florence.

So that is where we could see more power outages tonight as everything freezes.

Live in limestone county, bridget divers,