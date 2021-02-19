Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College ranked #1 Military Friendly Schools

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is ranked number one in the U.S. on the 2021-2022 Military Schools List for the nation’s largest community colleges.

- news 25's toni miles takes us t- mgccc's harrison county - campus in gulfport to show us - why.- - dustin furby is an army veteran- and now a student at mississipp- gulf coast community- college.- during his time in the u.s. - military, he worked as a- military- policeman in virginia and did - missions with the secret servic- under a former president's- administration.

- furby has since shifted gears..- dustin furby, u.s. army veteran- & mgccc student: "because i did not - want to do law enforcement as a- career.

I prefer to use trades- because trades- you can take anywhere you go fo- the rest of your life."

Furby says mgccc has greatly- helped him on his new - career path, so it came as no - surprise when he learned- mgccc had been ranked number on- on the 2021 to 2022 military- - - - friendly schools list for the - nation's largest community- colleges.

- dustin furby, u.s. army veteran- & mgccc student: ""so far i'v done- welding and electrical.

I've- been able to do three trades so- far with my g.i.

Bill here- - at this campus, and they've - helped me out with everything s- far.

I plan on doing- automotive afterwards.

There's- an internship that i ought to b- able to do with - the automotive program."

Toni miles, news 25: "this is the second year in a row- mississippi gulf coast- commuity college has been ranke- number one in the nation, and - it's a mission leaders- hope to carry out for years to- come."

Dr. cedric bradley, vice- president, mississippi gulf - coast community college harriso- county campus, keesler- center & naval construction - battalion center: "we have a - very strong relationship with - the military.

We are very - fortunate to have locations at- keesler air force base and the- naval construction battalion- center.

We truly view - serving our military veterans - and families as a privilege."

Whether they're looking to- continue to advance in their- - military careers or choosing a- new path as they transition bac- to civilian life, mgccc leaders- say there are a variety of- incentives and programs to help- members of our military - - past and present - along their- way.

Dr. cedric bradley, vice - president, mississippi gulf - coast community college harriso- county campus, keesler center &- naval construction battalion- - - center: "everything from cyber security to health care program- as well.

Also, our enrollment - specialists.

They evaluate the- military credit for our militar- students who have taken classes- elsewhere.

They're able to- transfer their credit in to - mgccc as they continue to purse- their college degree."

In gulfport, toni miles, news - 25.

