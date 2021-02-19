Rocket City Reacts To Perseverance Landing

Experts across Huntsville are celebrating the touchdown of NASA's Perseverance rover, a groundbreaking event for science.

Touchdown confirmed.

Perseverance safely on the surface of mars.

Ready to begin seeking the sand of past life.

A monumental acievement!

The nasa team celebrates after its perserverance rover landed safely on the surface of mars.

Waay 31's olivia schueller spoke to the planetarium director at the space and rocket center here in huntsville - on what makes this event groundbreaking for science.

It may not of been a rocket launch.but perseverence landing on mars was an event in itself.

Searching ancient lake beds for previous life on mars.

13-thousand miles per hour to zero.

That's how fast the rover was traveling before landing on mars.

To astronomers.y ou and i.and the world.today is an exciting day of exploration.

Renee weber.chief scientist of marshal space flight center we're going to a new region..that we've never gone to on mars.and we are going to be making i think really groundbreaking measurements to look at the possibility of life on mars.

Space and rock center planetarium director.david weigel.

Explains todays rover landing as an important time in the exploration of space.

David weigel, planetarium director space and rocket center the overarching goals of the perservernce mission are to better understand the water environment on mars and to search for astrobiology.

The rover.perserve rence...landed on the jezero crater.

On the crater, there are ancient lake beds.

In our world.river deltas are a warm.wet place.

The rover will spend its time on mars exploring that area and looking for markers of life.

Weber there was almost certain water there in the ancient.distant past.and we can see signs of that by looking pictures of the surface of mars that were taken from orbit.

Data products the rover collects will be sent remotely back to earth.

Weber images.that includess chemical composition.the re is a ground penitrating radar on the rover which will allow scientists to look at the layering of the deposites of the crater.

Weigel said the images the rover picks up will be used in the space and rocket centers planetarium.mission on mars.

Sot weigel we are unlocking key pieces to the history of the universe.

A future mission will take place to retrieve the samples that the rover physically collects.

Reporting in huntsville olivia schueller waay 31 news.

