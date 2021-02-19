Children & Depression Related to Pandemic

D, Clinical Psychologist, Clinical Assistant Professor, and author of the breakthrough new book, Mama, You Are Enough: How to Create Calm, Joy and Confidence Within the Chaos of Motherhood offers insight on the critical signs parents should be looking for as well as tips to address mental health challenges your child is facing.

We speak with a clinical c1 parents, educators have been sounding the alarm on the toll the coronovirus had having on teens.

Teen suicides and over doses continue to devastate families across the country.

Tonight we are joined by doctor claire with all the things we need to understand so we can help our parents with the mental anguish.

If children express their mental health issues and distress in their behaviors.

You want to look for changes in sleep.

Changes in eating and activity level as well as what kind of self talk.

Children distressed will have low self esteem and withdrawing with family activities and also having an overall sense of iritability and anger.

Definitely sleep.

Sounds like nightmares and changes in their body habits.

We need to pay attention to those.

Any change look for patterns.

You want to see if it's a one-time thing.

That's different.

If it's going on for several times a week for a month, you really want to call your pediatrician and have your child evaluated.

And what are actionable steps parents can take to address the challenges first, support your kids by communicating with them and talking to them and getting to know what their day is like.

Quality time with our kid system important.

We also want to reduce the screen time.

We want to get them outside and active in physical activity.

That has been shown to improve mental health as well as reduce psychological distress during the pandemic.

Get out for a quick walk.

Get out for physical exercise.

Have a dance party.

Those things are really important to model for your child and be the leader in your family.

