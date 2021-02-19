Stunning video shows shipwreck off Chile's coastline

This is the terrifying shipwreck off the coast of Calle Isla Chiloe, Chile on February 12, after an engine failure sent the ship over into the frigid Pacific Ocean.

The four people onboard were miraculously rescued with only bruises, however, they were treated for hypothermia due to the icy cold waters.