More appointments available to those who qualify for second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Butte County Public Health officials continue working to administer second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to those who qualify.

Kristian: if you go on butte county's vaccination portal right now one of the first things you'll notice is that they have added more information about the cvs pharmacy in gridley that is now offering covid-19 vaccines, you can click here or call this number to schedule your appointment and if you scroll down you'll notice they have also opened up more appointments for people who are needing their second dose.

So if you received your first dose between february 1st and february 4th you can click on here and schedule your appointment online and you can scroll down and find a day and time that works for you and if you don't have internet access you can call their hotline to schedule an appointment that number is 530-552-3020 and they do want to stress that they want to keep this line open for people who do not have internet access.

Lisa almaguer/communications manager, butte co.

Public health:"lots of questions about first dose clinics and we still don't anticipate another first dose community clinic until march and as soon as we have those we will post those on the butte county vaccination page.

and as far as what those numbers are looking like right now.

The total number of allocated doses from the state 70, 015, total administered 41,018 and total number of people who have completed the course is at 10, 792.reporting in the studio kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.