Petrol price crosses Rs 100-mark in this district of MP

After Rajasthan, petrol price crossed Rs 100 per litre mark in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on February 18.

Premium petrol which attracts higher taxes, had crossed Rs 100 mark in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

In MP's Anuppur petrol is priced at Rs 100.25 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.35 per litre.

Commuters expressed disappointment after the price hike.

Petrol in the national capital costs Rs 89.88 per litre and diesel Rs 80.27 per litre after February 18 price hike.

In Mumbai, petrol price rose to Rs 96.32 per litre and diesel was priced at Rs 87.32 per litre.