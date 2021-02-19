Asante Foundation receives $5 million donation for cancer care

The money was donated by philanthropists Mary and Dick Heimann.

Today the Asante Foundation received a $5 million gift – the largest in Asante’s history – for cancer care.

Officials say philanthropists dick and mary heimann, who made the donation, are honored to give back to their community.

Officials say the donation is an important milestone in the "asante forward" campaign.

As a result, the campaign is over halfway toward its 50-million dollar goal.

"dick went on to say that they don't want to be the largest gift in a site date history for a long, and they hope others step forward to make even larger gifts to support the health of our region, that they really want to inspire and motivate people to be involved in this effort."

