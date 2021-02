Thane artist makes massive mosaic portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji to mark his birth anniversary

A mosaic artist from Maharashtra's Thane has made 30-40 feet long portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to mark his Jayanti which is on February 19.

Chetan Raut has used 50,000 earthen lamps and 48 hours of work to make this portrait.

Chetan wants to spread Shivaji's thoughts to people.

The Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Maratha king Shivaji.

Shivaji Maharaj stood up against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The king is known as one of the bravest rulers of India.