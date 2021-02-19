New treatment for COVID-19 showing positive results at Enloe Medical Center

Action News Now Scott Rates shares how Enloe Medical Center is seeing success with a new way to treat COVID-19.

### over 200 monoclonal infusions have been administered behind these hospital doors& the lead physician here tells me that she is pleasantly surprised by the results& "what we found was really dramatic."

Dr. marcia nelson is the chief medical officer at enloe hospital in chico.

She says they have been using monoclonal antibodies since mid december to treat mild to moderate covid-19 infection.

"we started doing it when we found out it was a good way to get people better faster."

"we have been doing internal projections in the hospital for what to expect with covid-19 since last june."

Those projections show that with the thanksgiving holiday there was a 233 percent increase in cases in butte county.

"so we expected a similar cases increase at enloe in january, but they went down."

Down by about 20 percent?fewer people walking into these doors with covid-19.

"that wasn't an accident" but why?

"we believe that with our data it was monoclinic antibodies."

Scott stand u?so what are monoclonal antibodies?

And what is the process like?

"so this mandarin with cloves on it is the covid-19 virus.

All these little spikes, those are the spike proteins that cover the virus and that attach the virus to our cells.

This iv infusion attacks these proteins."

"the important thing for people is to know that it is available, so they know that they can ask for it."

"and if they meet the criteria with is pretty easy to follow, they come in for about a one hour infusion, then they go home."

"we are not out of the woods yet, until that time come when covid-19 is in our rear view mirror, we need to treat people so that it does not go on to be a severe covid-19 infection."

And as of right now this particular treatment is only for folks who have had covid-19