Police hearing 2.18.21

A disciplinary hearing for a lexington police officer is underway right now.

The urban county council started hearing arguments at 1 p-m.

Officer jervis middleton is accused of sharing priviledged information about police operations during last summers 'black lives matter' protests...and about individual officers.

The investigation stemmed from an internal complaint...the messages between middleton and protest leader sarah williams were uncovered.

Take a listen to some of the opening statements on both sides... "it's more important to see it in his lens it's an act of speech there was no violence, no damage to property, he simply called out racism in his own department.

He did so as a citizen."

"officer middleton's conduct during a hig stressful volitional time in history sign in 20 years the of the police officer middleton."

Middleton is charged with misconduct on and off duty....interference with electronic official business of the department...and general misconduct.

The hearing will last until 9 p-m...and then the council will deliberate in executive session."

