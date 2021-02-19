Barr on Texas power 2.18.21

MILLIONS OF PEOPLE ARE WITHOUT POWER IN TEXAS.

Of people are without power in texas.

This... as kentucky u.s. representative andy barr... and a kentucky coal industry advocacy group.... falsely blame wind turbines for the outages.

L3: abc 36 news white wind power falsely blamed for texas outages u.s. rep.

Andy barr &amp; ky coal group s ... friends of coal tweeted quote: "with frozen wind turbines millions of texans are without power.

In a time of great need, renewable resources have let its texas residents down."

Barr replied... saying the group was correct and that the power outages showed quote: "the dangers of relying too heavily on renewable energy."

However... wind power makes up only a small portion of that state's winter energy supply.

The main cause of the power outages.... according to the state's energy department... frozen equipment at natural gas fueled power plants... and the state's failure to winterize its infrastructure.

Ots image:right fatal shooting police-tape-lights-generic1... a teenager