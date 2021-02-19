KY Ancestors Town Hall 2.18.21

KENTUCKIANS ARE GETTING A CHANCE TO TRACE THEIR ROOTS... WITH HELP FROM THE KENTUCKY HISTORICAL SOCIETY.

And you can see it happen right here on abc 36.

L3: abc 36 news white kentucky ancestors town hall kentucky historical society "kentucky ancestors town hall" explores the roots of kentucky's family tree.... giving family members answers about their history.

Kentucky historical society foundation director doug high says the process of discovering someone's geneology is just as fascinating for the viewer as it is for those finding out about their ancestory.

We really want people to enjoy the journey.... and find out where they're from

... you can see kentucky ancestors town hall right here on abc 36 every saturday at seven p-m.

The first episode premieres this saturday.

