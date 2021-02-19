Meet the candidates who could replace Sen. Burr in 2022

Sen.
Richard Burr (R-NC), who is planning to retire next year, is facing a growing backlash in North Carolina after his vote to convict former President Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial.
Sen.
Richard Burr (R-NC), who is planning to retire next year, is facing a growing backlash in North Carolina after his vote to convict former President Donald Trump at his second impeachment trial.
By Ken Bredemeier
State and local Republican groups in the United States are rebuking national lawmakers from their own..
Watch VideoThe Senate has voted to acquit Donald Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection at the U.S...