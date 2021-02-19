Governor Gavin Newsom puts out pandemic relief plan

Action News Now highlights some of the plan.

Facility.

Tonight -- we're breaking down the state's rescue plan for its pandemic- battered economy.

Governor gavin newsom's stimulus pitch offers direct 600-dollar payments to those with a low- income..

Housing help for farm workers affected by the pandemic... and grants for struggling businesses.

New at 5 -- action news now reporter amy lanski is live in (downtown?) chico.

Amy -- what businesses qualify for this new help?

This grant is for small businesses mainly hayley under this new plan more than 750,000 small businesses in californina would be able to deduct about 150,000 dollars in loans they received under the paycheck protection plan.

This also applies to firms that received economic injury disaster loans..

One member of chico's downtown business association tells me he is glad businesses are getting help but thinks more is needed.

"ultimately they are all bandaids to a wound that is not oging to heal until all the businesses are back in business and opertaing fully.

The government can push the wheel of the economy but in order to keep it turning all of the businesses, retail, restaurant services need to be back working full time."

Halimi believes taxpayers will end up paying the price.

Also part of the plan - about 59,000 restaurants and bars wouldn't have to pay license fees for two years.

More than 600,00 barbering and cosmetology workers and businesses would also have their license fees waived.

Live in downtown chico amy lanski action news now coverage you can count on.

Lawmakers are expected to take up the plan quickly, with voting possibly starting as