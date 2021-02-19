Memorial Hospital holds group walk for heart health

Memorial Hospital is continuing its awareness campaign for American Heart Health Month through fun activities for its employees.

Gulfport - highlands.- - memorial hospital is continuing- it's awareness- campaign for american heart - health month through fun- activities for its employees.

- this afternoon, memorial- employees took time out of thei- busy schedules to take a group- walk for exercise around- the hospital complex in - gulfport.

- the walk is one of many outreac- activities- memorial has conducted this - month, including 'national wear- red day,' and a virtual five-k- for the public to take part in.- participants say a simple - exercise routine of walking can- greatly benefit your overall- heart health.

- - "heart health is something that we- need to all stay on top of, - because covid does affect our - respiratory and other - areas, so heart health is very- important.- it can help with your blood - pressure, help with stress, - reduce the risk of- cardiovascular- disease, all kinds of things."

To find out more about- memorial's virtual five-k, visi- we are- memorial dot com, slash virtual- five-k.