Memorial Hospital holds group walk for heart health

Memorial Hospital holds group walk for heart health

Memorial Hospital is continuing its awareness campaign for American Heart Health Month through fun activities for its employees.

- this afternoon, memorial- employees took time out of thei- busy schedules to take a group- walk for exercise around- the hospital complex in - gulfport.

- the walk is one of many outreac- activities- memorial has conducted this - month, including 'national wear- red day,' and a virtual five-k- for the public to take part in.- participants say a simple - exercise routine of walking can- greatly benefit your overall- heart health.

- - "heart health is something that we- need to all stay on top of, - because covid does affect our - respiratory and other - areas, so heart health is very- important.- it can help with your blood - pressure, help with stress, - reduce the risk of- cardiovascular- disease, all kinds of things."

To find out more about- memorial's virtual five-k, visi- we are- memorial dot com, slash virtual- five-k.

