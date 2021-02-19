Fatal shooting

A TEENAGER HAS DIED FOLLOWING A SHOOTING IN LEXINGTON.

L3: abc 36 news white teen fatally shot, another wounded lexington lexington police say officers found 17-year-old markel allen after responding to a call of shots fired around the 700- block of florence avenue just before seven wednesday night.

He was taken to the hospital.... where he died.

Police say around the same time... a 19- year-old man arrived at another hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the two shootings are related.

