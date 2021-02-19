Ind Vs Eng 3rd Test: What’s allowed inside stadium? Police brief on security

India and England are set to play two test matches and five T20s in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

Security arrangements have been intensified ahead of the matches.

Police notified over what’s allowed inside the stadium.

“Two tests and 5 T20s will be played between India & England till the 20th of March.

We have made intensive arrangements for the matches, hotel stay and transportation,” said Vijay Patel, DCP (Zone-2), Ahmedabad.

He added, “Entry will be allowed from two gates mentioned in the ticket.

Nothing will be allowed inside the stadium except mobile and wallet.

3-layer checking will be done before entering the stadium.” Both the teams will lock horns in a pink-ball Test, beginning February 24 at the Motera Stadium.

Watch the full video for more.