Jackson County School Board to vote on bond proposal Monday

In just a few days, the Jackson County School Board will make a decision on bond proposal to improve classroom facilities at schools in the district.

- in just a few days, the jackson- county school board - will make a decision on a bond- proposal to improve - classroom facilities at schools- in the district.- superintdent john strick-er wil- present a final proposal- to the board during their monda- meeting.- the proposal will include a - millage option and the- percentage of money that would- go to each attendance - center for improvements.- dr. strick-er says if the - proposal gets the thumbs up - from the board, voters could- head to the polls some time - in may to either approve or - reject it.- - "our board members truly care, they're - immersed into their communities- and they care deeply for the- students, so it's been- - - - a hard decision for them, - because they are very - conscientious of the tax- dollar."

School district officials say - - - - the planning process for this -