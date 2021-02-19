Holcomb signs legislation providing COVID liability protections

Passing legislation for these protections was something the governor had laid at as one of his top priorities for the 2021 legislative session.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed legislation today that will give COVID-19 liability protections to businesses and schools.

It's also the first piece of legislation the governor has signed in the current session.

The new law will provide civil tort immunity for damages arising from covid-19 on the premises of a business or school organization by prohibiting class action lawsuits.

Local state senator ron alting was a co- author of the bill.

He says this is a win for hoosier business owners and schools who have already had a hard time during the pandemic.

"this is a huge protection for both in our schools throughout tippecanoe county and our businesses both our small businesses throughout the county as well as our larger ones like sia and caterpillar."

The law went in to affect upon governor holcomb signing it.

