Komets Ready for Return to Jungle

It's been nearly a year since we last saw the Komets take the ice inside The Jungle, but that all changes tomorrow.

And as the countdown to tincaps baseball begins, the wait for komet hockey at the coliseum is almost over...it's been nearly a year since we last saw the k's take the ice inside the jungle, but that all changes tomorrow...on friday, the komets will welcome wheeling to town for the first of three games against the nailers this weekend..of course opening night will look a little different this season..due to covid-19 protocols, the k's are only allowing twenty nine hundred fans in the building..

That's about a quarter of normal capacity at the coliseum..that said, head coach ben boudreau still believes being back home will give his team a boost... puck drop at the coliseum is set for 8 o'clock