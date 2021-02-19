TinCaps Announce 2021 Schedule

Team all-pro..

Switching from football to hardball...well..

We finally have a schedule for the fort wayne tincaps...while the season won't start or go as long as we're used to... the team did announce their full 120 game slate earlier this afternoon...the caps will play 60 games each at home and on the road...they will open their season on minor league baseball's opening day may fourth at home against the west michigan whitecaps...part of the 12 team high a central, the tincaps will play 96 of their 120 games against east division foes...each series will be six game series rather than the traditional three or four games...and team president mike nutter says they're just happy to have some baseball coming back to the summit city..

You can check the full tincaps schedule on our website at wfft