MGCCC softball’s Eric Neel resigns as HC, no coaches left on staff

An extremely bizarre situation going on at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College where the softball program currently has no coaches during the middle of a season.

- an extremely bizarre situation- going on, at mississippi gulf - coast community college... wher- the softball program- currently has no coaches... - during the middle of a season.- according to a release sent out- by the school, this afternoon..- m-g-c-c-c has announced the - resignation... of head softball- coach eric neel.- on top of that... both assistan- coaches ally raines and - danielle barton... are missing- from the athletic website.- one source close to the - situation tells news 25... the- bulldogs have no coaches under- hire... and are currently - un-able to practice.- - - the next games on the schedule- are tuesday, at l-s-u-eunice...- but - that double-header... appears t- be in jeopardy.

- gulf coast is 3-3, so far this- season... coming off last year'- perfect mark of 14-0, prior to- covid-19... in coach neel's - first year, with the program.

- per the school's release... the- search for a new head coach...- is- already