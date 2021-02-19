Covid-19: New curbs in Mumbai as cases in Maharashra on a rise | Oneindia News

The civic authorities in Mumbai have ordered fresh safety measures as Covid numbers in the state and the city remain in an upward trajectory for a week, logging over 5000 cases on Thursday.

Mumbai reported 736 cases.

The Mumbai civic body said 300 marshals will be appointed to take action against passengers travelling without mask in suburban railways.

The aim will be to catch 25,000 offenders every day.

Orders have been issued to raid marriage halls, clubs, restaurants etc.

To check Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Buildings with more than 5 COVID-19 patients will be sealed and patients who test positive and are advised home quarantine will have their hands stamped.

