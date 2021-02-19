HS Hoops 2/18

On a buzzer beater last week in the district tourament semifinals.

Apparently the bucs didn't want a repeat in the region tournament semi-finals on thursday.

Bucs were up 25 at halftime.

Their lead appeared to be growing faster than this mustache.

Third quarter, seahawks socially distanced from caden johnson and he makes'em pay with the three pointer.

Johnson had 17.

Silverdale's brett wright with a fancy move for two.

He had 17 as well.

But it was grim for the seahawks.

Still down 25 going to the fourth.

And then john craw was bustin' three's for the bucs.

Boyd fans are like who you gonna call....i mean who you gonna craw.

Boyd wins 69-41.

They'll host notre dame in the region finals.

Georgia hoops.

Heritage in a tight region semi against pickens.

=== the dragons early lead was erased by carson palmer.

9-8 generals === heritage pushes away at the end of the first quarter, caden snyder, number 3 with the three.

Generals by 7.

=== play of the night!

Palmer the shake and bake!

Man down!

Three up.

Generals were jacked.

They led it 30-27 at the half.

=== third quarter, heritage unleashed the three machine.

Three consecutive treys, capped off by snyder, puts the generals up by 12.

Heritage wins 60-52 the northwest whitfield girls took on cedartown in the region semifinals === tied at 6 in the first half.

Then emma allen punches in a three.

Her third already.

9-6 lady bruins.

=== next up, another three point play, courtesy mckenzie brueckner.

Deuce and one.

12-6 northwest.

=== lady bruins broke it open after that.

Sneaky pass underneath to allen.

20-13 lady bruins.

=== allen can do it all.

How bout a nice high bank shot.

Bruins were up 12 at the half.

Allen scored 25 as northwest won 59-37.

The lady