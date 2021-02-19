High School Girls Basketball: Pass Christian vs. Northeast Jones

- - down in the 4-a ranks... pass - christian hosting - northeast jones... already up - 13-3 after one.

- we pick it up second quarter...- and it's more of the- same... as kallie wilson someho- makes the pass, in the midst of- getting tripped... rayven - o-billo with the nice left-hand- finish... - lady pirates making the - opposition walk the plank.- now out on the break... - katherine newman spotting - up in the corner... feet on the- line... almost the land of good- and plenty... maybe just the- land of plenty... sweet stroke- nonetheless.- and go figure... the pass...- really good at passing... - wilson... - kamaiyah pruitt... haleigh- haynes... soft touch off- glass... that puts- the home team on top, 19-3... - just really nothing the - opposition- could do... except watch... as- pruitt scores four points, to - close out the first half.

- lady pirates up 23-5, at the- break... and they're moving - on to the second round... by wa- of a dominating... not as close- as it -