Google set to open new office in Rochester

The tech giant will be one of several tenants at the Collider co-working space in downtown Rochester, and will be working alongside Mayo Clinic.

Dose./// thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10?

"* i'm katie lange.

And i'm george mallet.

First tonight: google is moving into the med city... and we're learning more about the space the company will call home here in rochester.

The tech giant will be one of several tenants at the collider coworking space downtown.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon is live outside collider with how some are hoping the move will help local startups.

Anthony?

Xxx well katie and george... today's announcement by google and mayo clinic has created a lot of excitement... particularly here at collider where a wave of google employees will one day be walking through these doors... bumping elbows with local entrepreneurs who already work out of this space.

That's raising the prospect of whether google's move to the med city could provide a spark to local startups.

Today i spoke with jamie sundsbak... the interim executive director of collider.

He tells me the organization is very excited to host google and welcome them to rochester.

Sundsbak also says he's looking forward to involving the tech giant in collider's mission of encouraging and supporting local entrepreneurs .

He adds while it's clear google's focus is collaborating with mayo clinic... they do a great job of working with entrepreneurs in other cities... and you never know when the right interaction could lead to a breakthrough.

"definitely i think there's opportunities to engage with the google team, and we're just excited about what that could mean for businesses here in collider."

Now it's still unclear how large google's rochester operation will be... but sundsbak says the company has indicated they could take up all of colliders existing space faster than anticipated ... at least in part because of coronavirus protocols.

That's led collider to now open a second coworking space in the nearby mayo clinic business accelerator.

Live in rochester... anthony monzon... kimt news thank you anthony.

Sundsbach says today is a great day for the city of rochester... and now the hard work begins of