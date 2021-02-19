What it was like inside an empty Adirondack Bank Center for a Comets game

Sights and sounds from the Comets 2020-21 home opener against the Syracuse Crunch.

In the team's first home gamesi.

With no fans in attendance - it was quite a different experience...since youcouldn't o give you a feel of what it was like to be present for the team's home opener.

Let's head inside the adirondack bank center.

Nats: music, warm-ups... pa: "and now ladies and gentlemen, it's time to meet your 2020-2021 utica comets...number 21 jonah gadjovich" .

None jonah gadjovich: i mean it's definitely noticeable.

This is a place that is packed on a regular basis and it's obviously incredible playing in this rn and havinghe fee behind us.

Gets so loud and ihink it's a difficult ace to play in r other teams coming in.

National anthem: "what so proudly we hailed..."

Nats: save made...comets score.

Jonah gadjovich: "obviously without fans it's different, it's quieter, but we're professionals here and have to get going each game."

Nats: buzzer.

Trent cull: it's a lot like you guys pressing the mute button right now, you feel like you miss it so much and it is very quiet but we are all dialed in on what we need to do.

There's going to be times where we really wish there's a crowd there and they can help us out and be that we call at the six man or seventh man for your team kind of thing so will miss them for sure in those instances.

Nats: faceoff...comets save...comets goal...comets goal...buzzer.

Cull: it is such a different whole mystique in the buildingnr sure.

> the comets are right back on the road tonight taking on throe highlights