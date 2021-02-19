Govinda's Daughter Tina Ahuja Breaks Silence On Nepotism In Bollywood
Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, said that she is not a product of nepotism as he never made any calls to get her film offers.

She made her Bollywood debut with Second Hand Husband in 2015.