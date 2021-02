Maha Guv pays floral tribute to Shivaji Maharaj on 391st birth anniversary

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on February 19 paid floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mumbai.

He paid tribute to the Maratha warrior on the occasion of his birth 391st anniversary on February 19.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was also present along with Governor Koshyari at the event.