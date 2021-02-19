Recycling, eliminating waste must become part of our lifestyle: PM Modi

While addressing the India-Australia Circular Economy Hackathon on February 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The concept of the circular economy can be a key step in solving many of our problems. Recycling, reusing, eliminating waste and improving resource efficiency must become part of our lifestyle." "This hackathon saw innovative solutions from India and Australia.

These innovations will inspire our countries in taking circular economy solutions.

We must now also explore ways to scale up and incubate these ideas," PM added.