Galwan Clash: China finally admits to casualties after 8 months, how many killed? | Oneindia News

In a first, Eight months after a deadly border clash at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, China has officially acknowledged casualties and named five officers and soldiers that it said were killed.

The official newspaper of the Chinese military PLA Daily reported that the five soldiers were honoured by the Chinese leadership.

India had confirmed the loss of 20 Indian soldiers shortly after the clashes on June 15.

So far, Beijing had never acknowledged Chinese casualties.

The admission from China comes days after India's Northern Army Commander referred to the figure of 45 Chinese casualties reported by Russian news agency TASS on February 10.

