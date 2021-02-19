UC Davis Doctor: Even if you're vaccinated, you still need to take precautions

Thursday, only 12% of the country has received at least their first dose.

Health experts say 80% of the general population needs to be fully vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

As more people are getting fully vaccinated, how much closer are we really to the end of this pandemic?

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso joins us now.

Esteban, how many people need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity?

Health experts say about 80% of the population need to be fully vaccinated to have herd immunity, but right now over 12% are vaccinated, you can see it right here in this chart.

I spoke with a doctor today who told me just because you have the vaccine, doesnt mean you can throw that mask away just yet.

And to a grandmother who is anxious to get back to normal.

When was the last time you got to see them?

"well it's been over a year, all of us who are waiting for that second dose are asking what can that buy me?

What can i do?"

"once you get the vaccine, that's great, it feels great, but make sure to continue taking precautions masking and social distancing, we know that it will protect you and it will protect others."

Dr. dean blumberg is the chief of pediatric infectious diseases at the u- c davis medical center.

"getting that second dose, a week or two after that second dose, is when you get that full protection, that 95% protection."

Take a look at this, nearly 40,000 people in butte county alone have received at least their first dose of the vaccine, but even if you are vaccinated, there is still a possibility that you can transmit the virus "the other we have is that the people who are vaccinated although they are 95% protected, they still may be able to transmit the disease to others."

So if you can still get sick and still transmit it, why get the vaccine?

"you have 95% decreased risk of getting sick and at least two- thirds decreased risk of transmitting to others, so it's the difference between driving safely and driving drunk really."

And mathons who is 90 years old -- will be taking her protection with a grain of salt.

"we're not going to consider that we're back to normal, we'll be glad that we're protected more.

We're allowing ourselves to go out into society."

Blumberg added that the vaccine is most effective a week or two after getting the second dose.

He did say if you are vaccinated and you're exposed to covid-19, you do not need to isolate, but you should symptom monitor for 14 days.

Esteban, what did dr.blumberg say about all the vaccine and how it holds up against variants of the virus?

Blumberg said so far the vaccine is effective against the u-k strain, as far as the south african and brazilian strain -- blumberg says the data to accurately say yes or