FWPD arrest man accused of killing 2, wounding 1 at Shell gas station at State and Hobson

Fort Wayne Police say they have arrested a 32-year-old man who killed two men and wounded another during a shooting at a gas station Wednesday night.

32-year-old joseph bossard is charged with two counts of murder and aggravated battery.

The shooting happened at 7-30 wednesday night at the quick stop shell station on hobson road and state boulevard.

Court documents say bossard went into the convenience store to buy cigarettes.

Surveillance video shows him arguing with three men in the store.bossard left the store and drove his truck around to the gas pump the three males were parked at.the affidavit says he pulled up behind their car, got out his truck, and shot at the driver's side door.

The victims drove down hobson road and bossard followed.investigators say the boys crashed into a snow bank a half of mile down the street.

Police say they attribute team work to the quick turnaround in finding and arresting bossard.

Bossard was found at his home on laverne avenue wednesday night.investigators say the crisis negotiations team tried to contact him for nearly two hours before he came out.

Officers say the negotiations team was brought in for everyone's safety.

The allen county coroner says 19-year-old "anderson retic" and 19-year-old "joshua cooper" died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The third victim remains in the hospital in critical