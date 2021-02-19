Skip to main content
Man pleads guilty in drunk driving crash that killed Ivy Tech baseball player

The Allen County Prosecutor's Office says Nicholas A.

Goyal, 38, entered a guilty plea Thursday to operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing a death and three counts of criminal recklessness.

The driver of the car that killed ivy tech baseball player "andrew carpenter" pleads guilty today.carpenter was the passenger in a car hit by 38 year old nicholas goyal on october 19, 20-19.goyal plead guility to several charges including, operating while intoxicated causing a death and three counts of criminal reckless.goyal is sentenced to 6 years in jail with four years probation.

