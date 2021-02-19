Man pleads guilty in drunk driving crash that killed Ivy Tech baseball player

Condition.

The driver of the car that killed ivy tech baseball player "andrew carpenter" pleads guilty today.carpenter was the passenger in a car hit by 38 year old nicholas goyal on october 19, 20-19.goyal plead guility to several charges including, operating while intoxicated causing a death and three counts of criminal reckless.goyal is sentenced to 6 years in jail with four years probation.

